Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins UTA post her exit from WME

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas has left American talent agency William Morris Endeavor and joined another called the United Talent Agency.

According to THR, the international superstar will team next with Mindy Kaling to produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy, which will be co-produced by Dan Goor. The actor is also all set to star in 'The Sky Is Pink', playing the mother of the late teenage motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

Before her major jump to star in roles in the U.S., PeeCee was already one of India's most famous celebrities, with a Miss World 2000 crown into a commercially and critically successful Bollywood acting career in such films as Mary Kom, Barfi! and Fashion.

ABC Studios signed her into a great talent deal in 2014 and she chose to star in ABC's FBI drama 'Quantico'. The role made her headlines as the first South Asian actor in an American television drama and the first to win People's Choice Awards for dramatic TV actress and actress in a new TV series.

In the past three years, the actor has managed to steal the limelight while doing best of the roles in the USA's big screens like 'Isn't It Romantic', 'A Kid Like Jake' and 'Baywatch'

In 2015 PeeCee added another feather on her cap and ventured out into production and started her own production house under the name of Purple Pebble Pictures.

The actor under the banner has produced several films like 'Ventilator' and 'Pahuna: The Little Visitors' as well as 'Firebrand', which Netflix released in February.

The 36-year-old actor ranks atop on social media charts and has a fan following of more than 100 million across multiple platforms.

The 'Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education' promotes women's equal rights and access to education and health care in India. For the last 12 years, the actor is working with UNICEF as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a UNICEF National Goodwill Ambassador to India. (ANI)

