Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes happy holidays with 'perfect' picture

London [UK], December 26 (ANI): Wishing happy holidays to her fans, actor Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with her husband Nick Jonas and pet dog Diana, on Saturday (local time).

'Global star' Chopra who is celebrating her holidays in London, took to Instagram to treat her fans with a delightful picture.

With the post that accumulated more than one billion likes within a few hours of being posted, the 'Desi-girl' wrote, "Perfect From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year. @nickjonas @diariesofdiana," using a red heart emoticon.





Giving major fashion goals as always, the 'Barfi' star yet again amazed her fans with her stylish shoe patterned golden drop earrings.

Meanwhile, on a professional note, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' sharing screen space with actor Farhan Akhtar. She will next be seen alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'.

The actor is currently shooting for 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' also starring Keanu Reeves. (ANI)

