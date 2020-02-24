Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif pose for perfect selfie

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Bombshell actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is back in Mumbai posed with her gal pal Katrina Kaif for a perfect selfie.

Katrina shared the sweet moment on her Instagram and captioned the post, "A little makeup party."

The post featured a selfie, where Priyanka was seen flaunting beauty products from Katrina's newly launched cosmetic range.

Actor turned makeup mogul came out with her own beauty line called 'Kay by Katrina' in 2019.



"From our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it's always a blast with u," Kaif added.

'The Sky is Pink' actor, on the other hand, even thanked 'Bharat' actor for giving her the newly-launched products.



"Thank you @katrinakaif for all my @kaybykatrina goodies!! They r amazing! So proud of u!," Chopra wrote across the picture shared on her Instagram story. (ANI)

