Priyanka Chopra lauds Adarsh Gourav for bagging 'breakout star' award for 'The White Tiger'

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra on Thursday gave a shout out to actor Adarsh Gourav for bagging the 'Breakout Star Of 2021' award for the much-acclaimed Netflix film 'The White Tiger'.

Adarsh who played Balram Halwai in the 2020 American comedy-drama film 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra and critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, has been awarded Breakout Star of Indian films and web series this year by Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Priyanka, who also executively produced the movie under her banner--Purple Pebble Pictures, took to her Instagram story to laud the actor for the achievement.

"Make way for this talented White Tiger. Bravo @gouravadarsh- @imdb Breakout STARmeter award for #TheWhiteTiger," she wrote.





Adarsh also had garnered immense praises for his performance in 'The White Tiger' on an international level. He was nominated for the BAFTA Award, AACTA International Award for Best Actor and Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

'The White Tiger', directed by Ramin Bahrani, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively.

After receiving the trophy from IMDb, Adarsh flaunted it in his Instagram stories too.

Apart from 'The White Tiger', the 27-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of Mohit Chadda in the 2017 Hindi thriller film 'Mom' and as Ankit in the 2019 adult comedy-drama 'Hostel Daze'.

He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. (ANI)

