Priyanka Chopra launches her own houseware brand 'Sona Home'

California [United States], 23 June (ANI): Actor and Businesswoman Priyanka Chopra, has launched her new Indian homeware lineup, which glorifies the Indian heritage.

Priyanka along with her business partner Maneesh Goyal, on Wednesday, launched her new home decor brand 'Sona Home', after the success of her restaurant 'Sona' which she inaugurated in 2021.

The 'Matrix' actor, on Wednesday, shared a special launch video of the event, on her Instagram account, to which she captioned, "Launch day is here! I couldn't be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage."

Know as the 'Desi Girl', the actor never misses any chance to promote the Indian culture, and with her new brand, she is all set to showcase the Indian style hospitality to the world.

"Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it's all about community and bringing people together...and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home." She added to her caption.

Soon after the global icon launched her brand, fans swamped the comment section and pour wishes to the actor for her new business venture.

"Congrats queen on new venture" a user commented on her video.



Another fan wrote, "U go girl! So proud of everything u do".



The 'Mary Kom' actor alongside her launch video, shared a look at her of her homeware products, on her Instagram account, to which she captioned, " I'm so proud of what we've created with SONA Home!! With vibrant designs, timeless refinement, and joyful detail that nod to my beautiful India, we hope that SONA Home transports you to an elegant bygone era with these exceptional pieces curated for the modern home."



Meanwhile, Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web series 'Citadel' which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

On the Bollywood work front, she will be next seen in 'Jee Le Zara' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)