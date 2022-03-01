Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Mahashivratri together at their LA home

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday celebrated Mahashivratri with her husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home.

The 39-year-old shared a picture featuring her and Nick performing pooja at the temple in their home.

The couple can be seen seated in front of a huge white coloured Lord Shiva idol. Priyanka is clad in a pastel pink coloured Indian suit whereas Nick is wearing a white coloured white kurta-pyjama.



"Har har Mahadev! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating," Priyanka captioned the post.



This is the duo's first Mahashivratri after welcoming their first child via surrogacy, earlier this year.

The 'Fashion' actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'. (ANI)

