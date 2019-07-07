Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra from their cooking class (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set couple goals, attend cooking class

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 10:22 IST

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra leave no stone unturned to express their love towards each other. The duo, who is enjoying a European holiday, is giving major couple goals by attending a cooking class.
The 'Sucker' singer uploaded a video on Instagram where the couple can be seen having a fun time at their cooking class. From the video, it looks like they are both excited to cook homemade pasta and sauce during their date night.
In the video, Nick can be heard asking Priyanka "what's your favourite part of making the food?" to which PeeCee replies "The fact that I can't do it but when I have the chef around teaching me, then it feels like I can."
"Date night cooking extravaganza," the singer captioned the video.

 
 
 
Date night cooking extravaganza.

PeeCee had turned heads at her brother-in-law Joe Jonas' wedding in a stunning pink saree.
After hosting a surprise wedding ceremony in Vegas last month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in the second ceremony in France, last week.
Looking her usual stunning self, Priyanka paired her gorgeous pastel pink saree with tasteful jewellery with her hair tied in a neat bun.
Earlier, Nick shared a monochrome picture with his wife in which they were seen enjoying a boat ride in the 'city of love'.
Priyanka and Nick never leave a chance to gush about each other. The duo, who is quite active on Instagram, has been successfully painting the internet red with their never-ending social media PDA, photos and tributes to each other, giving everyone major couple goals.
The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together, be it a film premiere or a musical performance.
Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' where she will share screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. (ANI)

