Priyanka Chopra pours father's day wishes with an adorable picture of her daughter

California [U.S], June 20 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra, on Monday, pours father's day wishes on her Instagram, with an adorable picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas.

In the picture, Nick Jonas can be seen holding up her daughter Malti in a red one-piece dress with a cute hairband. The 'Jumanji' actor and Malti can be seen wearing matching shoes in the photo. While the infant has 'MM' initials written on her shoes, and Nick's shoes have 'MM's Dad' abbreviations. The 'Dostana' actor refrained from showing her daughter's face in the photo as the father-daughter duo has their back in the picture.

Sharing this adorable picture, Priyanka captioned, "Happy 1st Father's Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home... I love you.. here's to many more "



Soon after sharing the post, fans swamped the comment section and reacted with heart emojis. "This picture just made my day" a user commented on the picture.





The American Pop singer too shared the same post from his verified account, he wrote," First Father's Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father's Day to all the dads and caretakers out there."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of her next spy-thriller series 'Citadel' which will premiere on Amazon prime video later this year. Priyanka recently shared a reel video where she can be seen driving around with her dog and in the caption, she wrote, "And it's finally a wrap".

On the Bollywood work front, she will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

