Priyanka Chopra raises glamour quotient at red carpet of Golden Globes 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra along with husband and pop-singer Nick Jonas raised the glamour quotient at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.
Chopra was all dolled up donning a pink off-shoulder gown from Cristina Ottaviano and her dazzling neckpiece from Bvlgari, accentuating her overall ensemble. She also carried a Jimmy Choo clutch and wore pointed heels to polish off the look.
Jonas, on the other hand, was all suited up in a black coloured pea-coat.
The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the red carpet event.
The actor posted two pictures with her husband and one of herself flaunting her semi-long tail gown.
The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:36 IST
