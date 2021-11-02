Priyanka Chopra receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra has just received her second dose of vaccination, months after she returned home after shooting for her upcoming thriller series ‘Citadel’ in Spain and London.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka posted a picture of herself sitting in a car after she got her booster shot done. Priyanka even urged her fans and followers to get vaccinated.

Sharing the snap, she wrote, “Booster shot: done. Get vaccinated.”

On a related note, the ‘Fashion’ star set up a fundraiser for those battling COVID-19 in India, during the second wave of the pandemic this year.

For the unversed, Priyanka was away from home as she was shooting in Europe for her web series 'Citadel'.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also shot for Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' along with the members of her husband Nick Jonas’ family. The show will be out on November 23.

Apart from this, the 'Dostana' star has an impressive lineup of projects in her kitty that includes the much-awaited film 'Matrix 4'. She will also be seen in 'Text For You' and recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

Along with Nick, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy 'Chicken and Biscuits'. (ANI)