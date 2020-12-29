Priyanka Chopra reflects upon last Monday of 2020

London (UK), December 29 (ANI): While reflecting upon the last Monday of the year 2020, megastar Priyanka Chopra treated fans to an adorable photo of herself.

The global star, who celebrated five years of her film 'Bajirao Mastani' a week ago, took her Instagram to share a pouting selfie.





Along with the post that garnered more than seven lakh likes within a span of two hours the 'Desi Girl' said, "Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?"

Priyanka is currently shooting for 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' starring Keanu Reeves. (ANI)

