Priyanka Chopra relives 'Bindis and Bikinis' moment with never seen before 'Throwback Thursday' picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas relived her 'bikini and bindis' moment and treated fans to a stunning never seen before 'Throwback Thursday' picture.

The 'Baywatch' star took to Instagram and shared a major throwback picture from her younger days.

In the picture, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star looks fierce as she strikes a pose for the lens. Donning a bikini top and loosely fitted pants, the actor exuded elegance with style as she left her black luscious locks open in the air and flaunted her perfectly toned figure. Sporting a tiny white bindi on her forehead and a dark lip shade, the actor looks drop-dead gorgeous. In the picture, the actor is seen striking a pose just like a model in her home.

Taking to the caption, Chopra shared that she has never been shy, and wrote, "Shy? Never heard of her (laughing with teary eyes emoticon) and added #TBT and #BindisAndBikinis."





Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 4 lakh followers liked the post within 36 minutes of being posted.

Meanwhile, scores of fans flooded the post with heart eyes and fire emoticons as they adored the picture.

Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting for 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline. (ANI)

