Priyanka Chopra remembers father on his birth anniversary

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra shared an emotional post on Instagram, marking the birth anniversary of her father, Ashok Chopra. In her post the actress shared how her father "knew everything" about her.

The post shows her father smiling while a song plays in the background. The actor has often talked about her love for her dad and how difficult it was for her to cope with his loss.

"Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us every day," she wrote.

Chopra further remembering her father added," In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings."

"Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you. P.S. - the background song was one of dad's favourites... one he always used to sing for mom," she concluded the post.

It is no secret that Priyanka was very close to her dad. So much so that she has got a tattoo ' Daddy's lil girl' inked on her wrist in her father's handwriting.

Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013, after battling cancer.

On the work front, the 37-year-old recently wrapped up shooting for 'Sky is Pink', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

She has also been roped in for Netflix's action fantasy feature 'We Can Be Heroes' which will be written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. (ANI)

