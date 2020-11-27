Priyanka Chopra reminisces being conferred with Padma Shri in 2016

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Going down the memory lane, former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday reminisced the time when she was conferred with the Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

The 'Baywatch' actor who is currently living with her singer husband in America, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from 2016 when she was conferred with the fourth highest civilian award in India.

Jonas further went on to spill her emotions into a long note dedicated to the moment when she had won the prestigious award.



"When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family," the 38-year-old actor wrote.

The 'Fashion' actor then went on to state how the honour meant differently to her and her family due to her military background and how she was accompanied by her entire family during the ceremony.

"With our military background, I can't even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony," she wrote.

"Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn't physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey," she added.

The 'Bajirao Mastaani,' actor was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016 for her contribution towards the Indian cinema. In addition to the Padma Shri, she is also a recipient of the National Film award. (ANI)

