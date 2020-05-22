Priyanka Chopra reminisces her song 'Tinka Tinka,' explains Bollywood playback singing

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Taking a trip down memory lane, actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday reminisced the song 'Tinka Tinka' from her 2005 released Bollywood movie 'Karam.'

She also explained the way of playback singing in the Hindi film industry for the unversed.

Sharing a clip of the original song, Chopra wrote on Instagram: "Tinka Tinka is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released in 2005."



"For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I've had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years," the 37-year-old actor said.

Complimenting the singer Alisha Chinai of the song, the 'Don actor' further wrote: "But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!!"

Designer Manish Malhotra was quick enough to admire the song in the comment sections and mentioned: "and the song was a huge hit," followed by three heart emoticons.

'The Sky is Pink' actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States due to the coronavirus situation.

Chopra who is quite active on the photo-sharing platform, updating her fans about her whereabouts, on Sunday, reminisced about her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events - the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

