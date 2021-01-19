Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor rejoice India's series win over Australia

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities including actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday heaped praises on the Indian Cricket team after the team's 2-1 series win on Australian soil.

The 'Baywatch' actor who is currently living with her singer husband Nick Jonas in America, took to Twitter to share a short clip from today's match and lauded the team members.

"Wohoooo #TeamIndia...what an incredible victory. Dil khush kar diya aaj! Despite all the odds and injuries, this young team stormed the #Gabba & won the#BorderGavaskarTrophy vs Australia on their home turf. What an innings @RishabhPant17! #BleedBlue #TeamIndia @ICHOfficial," the former Miss World tweeted.

Actor Shahid Kapoor who has recently portrayed the role of a cricketer in his upcoming film 'Jersey,' took to Instagram to share a picture of the Indian cricket team.

"This is how we do it. History created. What a win #indiancricketteam," Kapoor wrote along with the picture.

Randeep Hooda also shared a picture of the winning team and pen down a short appreciation note for the "boys."

"Team India created history by going for the kill #INDvsAUS feel sorry for my Aussie mates but... Vegemite that," he wrote.



"New boys came and grabbed the Roos by the tail .. this is the young India, well done skipper #AjinkyaRahane should this be the new team and captain now?" he added.

Actor Anushka Sharma who is also the wife of the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli also congratulated the team on her Instagram stories.

"What a win team India! What an inspirational victory for years to come," she wrote along with a picture of the team.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue -- due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win. (ANI)

