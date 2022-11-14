Priyanka Chopra shakes a leg to Mithun Chakraborty's 'Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai' in a bathrobe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently visited India to promote her haircare brand alongside a visit to some rural areas in Uttar Pradesh as a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF. Apart from work, she indulged in some fun by dancing on to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's hit song 'Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai' in a bathrobe.

Priyanka danced on 'Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai' with a social media influencer Ruhee Dosani.

On Saturday, Ruhee posted a video featuring Priyanka along with a caption.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Staying in and doing self care with your bestfriend. btw do you prefer relaxing at home or going out?"

The video starts with Ruhee saying, "Priyanka, jaana hai kya aaj raat ko"

To which Priyanka respond, "Waise hum log cab ka wait kar rahe hai na, and cab ne abhi cancel kiya, toh phir dusra cab dhundna padega."

They both groove on the tune of 'Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai' in a bath robe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. (ANI)