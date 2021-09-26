Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her 'evening in Paris'

Paris [France], September 26 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having a gala time in Paris, France.

For the unversed, Priyanka travelled to the world's fashion capital on Saturday to host the Global Citizen Live event.

After attending the star-studded affair, Priyanka surprised her audience with mesmerising images of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. For the occasion, she chose to wear a beautiful blue and black dress with leaves stitched at the bottom.





"An Evening in Paris," she captioned the post.

Priyanka's pictures have left her husband and singer Nick Jonas in awe of her.

"Wow," he commented with heart eyes emoji.

Speaking about the Global Citizen Live event, it included celebrity speakers and live and recorded performances across the world in order to spread awareness about global crises like COVID-19 and climate change. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Global Citizen Live programme on Saturday, where he touched upon various aspects of development and restoration of the ravages left behind by the pandemic. (ANI)

