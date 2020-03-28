Priyanka Chopra shares artwork with motivational message amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday conveyed a message of 'togetherness' as she shared a motivational post amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared an artwork that showed a horse rider that is drowning in water along with his horse. The portrait also shows the meaningful conversation between the two that reads: 'Everyone is a bit scared', but 'We are less scared together.'

Priyanka dropped a heart as the caption to the post.



Netizens were quick to respond to the noteworthy post on the photo-sharing platform. It garnered 1K likes within an hour and received likes, comments by celebrity followers including Zoya Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities are practising self-isolation in the wake of the pandemic and are advising people to stay at home to be safe. Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are spreading the message to take the necessary precautions.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While the total number of active cases rose to 775, even as 78 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

