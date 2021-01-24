Priyanka Chopra shares BTS pictures from 'The White Tiger' sets, sheds light on her character Pinky

London [UK], January 24 (ANI): After the release of her much-anticipated film 'The White Tiger', actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from sets of the movie and talked about her character Pinky.

The 'Baywatch' star took to Instagram on Saturday (local time) and shared a post that featured co-actor Adarsh Gourav and director Ramin Bahrani and Priyanka.



In these pictures, the three can be seen indulging in some interesting conversation with each other. In the first one, Priyanka is interacting with Adarsh and Bahrani, who directs her about the scene to be shot.

The second one is a snap from an outdoor shoot for the film wherein the 'Quantico' star is seen standing with the director.

A third one showcases the 'Fashion' star smilingly talking to her co-star.

Speaking about her character 'Pinky', Priyanka wrote: "I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story? In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram."



"She lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one? Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!," she added.

Celebrity followers including Mindy Kaling and over 2 lakh fans liked the post.

" Loved it! Such a great story and beautifully written," Kaling wrote while appreciating the stars of the film.

Kevin Jonas too chimed into the comments section, and wrote, "Amazing performance. Your portrayal of Pinky was heartbreaking and inspiring. Love you."

'The White Tiger' revolves around an ambitious yet cunning Indian driver played by Adarsh Gourav who uses his sharp-witted tricks to escape from poverty. It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame and has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. (ANI)