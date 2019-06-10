Priyanka Chopra shares emotional post on Father's death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Six years ago, Priyanka Chopra lost her father, Ashok Chopra, to cancer. The actor on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to her father on his death anniversary.

"6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you..," she wrote in the post along with a picture from her childhood where little Priyanka can be seen sitting on a branch of a tree as her father stood next to her.



Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after battling cancer. PeeCee has been very expressive and vocal about missing her father, and how his death has been a blow for her.

Last year in August, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor celebrated her late father's birthday with her mother Madhu Chopra.

She star shared a short video clip with photographs of her father on social media and captioned the post: "Dad. You are so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever." (ANI)

