Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed picture of husband Nick Jonas

Los Angeles [US], March 29 (ANI): After sharing pictures of her daughter, now Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday shared a sun-kissed picture of her husband Nick Jonas.

Taking to Instagram story, Priyanka treated fans with a glimpse of her morning view which was no one other than her husband.

In the picture, Nick can be seen looking down while his wife captured the moment with a beautiful Scenic backdrop.



Sharing the cute picture of hubby, she wrote, "And to wake up to him."

Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie is winning out heart day by day with her cuteness.



On Tuesday, the actor shared a glimpse from a glam-up session of the mother-daughter duo.

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen carrying Malti in her arms while doing her makeup but what impressed the netizens was Malti's adorable expression.

Priyanka and Nick embraced parenthood in 2022. The duo are doting parents to daughter Malti Marie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

