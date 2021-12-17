Priyanka Chopra slams news report addressing her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' rather than her name

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra on Friday slammed a news report addressing her as 'the wife of Nick Jonas' instead of her own name.

An actor, a producer, a singer, an author, an entrepreneur and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador--Priyanka Chopra is indeed one of the biggest and popular stars ruling the showbiz.

Priyanka is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, and numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and Padma Shri.

Despite the achievements, and her exceptional contribution to cinema, a few media publications addressed Priyanka, who married American singer Nick Jonas in 2018, as "the wife of Nick Jonas".

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared the screenshot of the news report and wrote, "Very interesting that I am promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I am still referenced as 'the wife of...Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?"





The 39-year-old actor also tagged her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, in the story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections' which stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick in the lead roles.

The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22.

She also has multiple projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo.

PeeCee will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

