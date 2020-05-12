Priyanka Chopra steps out for first time in 2 months

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Actor, singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday stepped out of her house for the first time in two months amid the coronavirus lockdown.

'The Sky Is Pink' actor documented her stepping out by posting her picture in mask on Instagram.

The 37-year-old actor is seen wearing a printed mask as a precaution against coronavirus.

"Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan," she wrote in the caption.

Chopra is currently staying indoors with singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States. (ANI)

