Priyanka Chopra stuns all with her presence at Durga Puja celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy promoting her upcoming flick -- The Sky Is Pink -- was spotted seeking blessings from goddess Durga at the Durga Puja Samiti">North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in the city on Sunday.

She was clad in a white customised floral traditional ensemble designed by Rahul Mishra, complimenting with minimal makeup and beachy waves hairdo.

The actor, who offered prayers to the deity, was seen striking a pose for the shutterbugs along with 'Ye Jawani Hai Deewani' filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Other stars who also showed their presence at the Durga Puja pandal were veteran actor Tanuja along with daughter Tanishaa Mukerji and Kajol, Rani Mukerji and many more.

The stars were seen celebrating the day with a lot of zeal and fervour while dipping in the festive mood. (ANI)

