Priyanka Chopra 'terrified and excited' on getting first glance of her book

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra who has long been working on her memoir 'Unfinished,' got the first glimpse of the hard copy of the book on Wednesday.

The former Miss World documented the memorable moment in a video and shared the video with her fans on social media.

The video sees the 'Baywatch' actor seated on her desk as someone walks to her with her book in their hand.

The 38-year-old actor reacts in a 'terrified' as well as excited manner on holding the book in her hands for the first time before she begins turning its pages.

The rest of the clip sees the 'Quantico' actor admiring her book and finally posing with it.



"Seeing my book for the first time. Can I be terrified and excited together? #Unfinished," she wrote in the caption of the post.

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that "It gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment when you tick off something from your bucket list."

The book 'Unfinished' traces the collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by Priyanka as an actor, producer, singer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry. (ANI)








