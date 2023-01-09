Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Man of many hats actor Farhan Akhtar turned a year older today. Several celebrities poured their love-filled warm wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan's 'Rock On' co-star Arjun Rampal dropped a sweet birthday wish for his dost.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest @faroutakhtar mere bhai mera dost. Keep being the rock star you are. Love."



Farhan Akhtar marked his acting debut in the year 2008 with the musical drama film 'Rock On!!' in which he also showcased his singing talent and lent his voice to the super hit tracks of the film like 'Socha Hai', 'Pichle Saat Dino Mein' and the title track of the film and received a lot of appreciation for his performance.

'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Priyanka Chopra dropped her picture with Farhan along with a caption, "Happy Birthday @faroutakhtar Have an amazing day."



In the picture, Priyanka is seen wearing a red dress and the birthday boy is in grey set with a pink t-shirt.

Another Farhan's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Anushka Sharma also shared a solo picture of the actor with a birthday wish. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Farhan! Wishing You Love And Light Always."



Actor Dia Mirza dropped a rocking picture of Farhan with the 'Rock On' song at the backdrop.

"Happy Birthday Farhan! Keep doing everything that gives you joy. You inspire," she captioned it.



Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a still from their movie 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' along with a caption, "Happy happy birthday. Lots of Love."



Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' was based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Rakul Preet Singh also extended birthday wishes. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Farhan."



From making his directorial debut with the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' in the year 2001 the audience has seen Farhan Akhtar in different shades.

He will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with an upcoming female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.

Apart from these, he also served as a producer for superhit films like 'Fukrey', 'Fukrey Returns', 'KGF', 'KGF 2', 'Gully Boy' and "Gold'. (ANI)