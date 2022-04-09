Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders to help refugees amid Russia-Ukraine war

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has made a direct appeal to all the world leaders globally "to stand up for refugees around the world".

The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and posted a video in which she said, "World leaders this is a direct appeal to you, we need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching unfold every day in Eastern Europe. We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and all around the world."

In her post's caption, Priyanka wrote, "World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can't just stand by and watch."



On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy. (ANI)