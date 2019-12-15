Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting for her Netflix film 'White Tiger'
ANI | Updated: Dec 15, 2019 19:36 IST
<p>New Delhi (India), Dec 15 (ANI): Shooting of <a href="/search?query=Priyanka Chopra">Priyanka Chopra</a>'s upcoming <a href="/search?query=Netflix">Netflix</a> film '<a href="/search?query=White Tiger">White Tiger</a>' was wrapped up on Sunday, announced Chopra.<br />The global actor took to her Instagram to share the news with a picture of her tired but glowy face.<br />The 'Mary Kom' actor wrote a long heartfelt caption with the picture and expressed her gratitude towards the crew of the project.<br />"Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department," read the actor's caption.<br /><img class="img-responsive"src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/Inline_dxlQpEW.JPG"alt=""itemprop="image" /><br />"The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @<a href="/search?query=Netflix">Netflix</a> and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP," further read the caption.<br />Film '<a href="/search?query=White Tiger">White Tiger</a>' is based on the Booker prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga.<br />Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed <a href="/search?query=Michael B. Jordan">Michael B. Jordan</a> and Michael Shannon-starrer 'Fahrenheit 451,' has directed the film.<br />Apart from PeeCee and <a href="/search?query=Rajkummar Rao">Rajkummar Rao</a>, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by <a href="/search?query=Mukul Deora">Mukul Deora</a>.<br />The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. (ANI)<br /></p>