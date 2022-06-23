Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account vanishes, gets restored after few hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra is an ecstatic entrepreneur with her new tableware collection 'Sona Home'. But before she could represent India on the table, her Instagram encountered a technical glitch!

Priyanka Chopra's account vanished on Instagram on Tuesday, leaving many fans worried and confused. Fans took to Twitter and Instagram to share their disappointment and expressed how Priyanka's account did not appear on the social networking site when searched.

After a while, Priyanka's team which also has a verified account on Instagram solved the mystery and responded confirming that her account was indeed taken down and that they are trying their best to resolve the issue. The account was restored in a few hours and the team called it a technical glitch.



Priyanka is one of the most followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram. The actress has a massive fan base with over 79.8 million Instagram followers currently. She keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram.





She announced the launch of 'Sona Home', a homeware collection, on Instagram. Priyanka wishes to pay homage to the Indian culture and heritage through this collection.



On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped the shoot for her upcoming web series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

Apart from 'Citadel', Priyanka also has a few other Hollywood Projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Ending Things' opposite Marvel star Anthony Mackie and an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter', which will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly. (ANI)

