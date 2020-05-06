Priyanka Chopra's pet Gino loves her cuddles

Los Angeles [USA], May 6 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday shared a glimpse from some endearing moments with her pet Gino in lockdown.

The 37-year-old actor put out on Instagram an adorable picture cuddling her German Shepherd. In the picture, the 'Quantico' star is bending to hug her beloved pet on a couch.

'The Sky Is Pink' star captioned, saying, "I promise Gino loves my cuddles. @ginothegerman."



Lately, Priyanka has been updating fans on her quarantine activities through social media handles. On Monday, the actor posted pictures from her make-up and styling session, with her little niece Krishna.



The adorable post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than four lakh likes.



Recently, Chopra, along with husband Nick Jonas, became a part of 'I For India' concert to raise Covid-19 relief funds. She had also pledged USD 100,000 in total to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crises.

Earlier, the couple donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat Covid-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.

The 'Baywatch' actor took part in WHO's live stream event 'ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME' to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. (ANI)

