Priyanka Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka dreams to see Hindi cinema appeal to global audience

Prachi Arya | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:17 IST

By Prachi Arya
New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI): Becoming a name to reckon with in the international world of glamour is not enough for Priyanka Chopra as the actor also dreams to see Hindi cinema appeal to the global audience.
Priyanka felt emotional when her upcoming venture 'The Sky in Pink' received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival as the audience included people from around the world.
"What made me emotional was the audience in the theatre was not just Indian, they were North Americans, Canadians and many more which were not just Hindi speaking people," explained the 'Mary Kom' actor.
They reacted to the sub-titles that were there in our film and they stood up and applauded after reading the subtitles, she said.
"The fact that the movie transcended language and borders, that made me emotional because it's my dream to see Hindi cinema appeal to a global audience," Priyanka told to ANI.
The 'Barfi' star whose last Bollywood outing - 'Jai Gangajal' in 2016 - failed to make a mark at the box office is making a comeback to Hindi cinema and this time she is also donning the producer's hat for the first time.
"It's my first Hindi production. So that was something I was really proud of... Farhan Akhtar produced me many years ago when I just started doing movies and now I am producing him," she said of the new role.
Clad in a navy blue dress with beautiful gold floral work, PeeCee also shed light on her upcoming projects and said she is starting to "shop for more scripts".
"As far as Hindi language is concerned I haven't thought anything for now, and since 'The Sky is Pink' is done I am starting to shop for more scripts that I want to do. I have been going through some scripts but I need to figure out my time. I am also doing a bunch of other things so within that I have to see when and what I can do," she concluded. (ANI)

