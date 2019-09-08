Priyanka, Farhan share romantic stills from 'The Sky is Pink' ahead of world premiere

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' who is all set to take off for the world premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink' in Toronto Film Festival, gave a glimpse of her role in the film.

The actor before flying off for the premiere shared a romantic still on her Instagram page which is just dripping love. In the picture, Farhan Akhtar can be seen holding PeeCee in his arms with blurred picture of Jama Masjid in the background.

While Priyanka looked gorgeous as always, Farhan too rocked the cool avatar.

"Made with love and so much more!" she captioned the snap.

Apart from the actor, Farhan also shared another still from the film where he can be seen giving a piggyback ride to her co-star.

"TheSkyIsPink was made with not just hard work but with a lot of love and it is overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation at #TIFF! The trailer will be out soon guys! Stay tuned," he wrote alongside the picture.



The actor who is excited about the release of her forthcoming film kept her fans on toes by updating about her journey at the Toronto International Film Festival and shared behind-the-scene pictures with her director Shonali Bose.

Clad in a brown long dress the actor can be seen striking a perfect picture pose with her director.

"The Sky is Pink at TIFF. BTS with Shonali Bose.





The actor will be joined by her co-actors Farhan, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf at the film festival, which is scheduled to take place on September 13.

The Shonali directorial film marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.

It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.

Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine.

Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan', in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer. (ANI)