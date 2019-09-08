Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar from a still in the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar from a still in the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka, Farhan share romantic stills from 'The Sky is Pink' ahead of world premiere

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:35 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' who is all set to take off for the world premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink' in Toronto Film Festival, gave a glimpse of her role in the film.
The actor before flying off for the premiere shared a romantic still on her Instagram page which is just dripping love. In the picture, Farhan Akhtar can be seen holding PeeCee in his arms with blurred picture of Jama Masjid in the background. 
While Priyanka looked gorgeous as always, Farhan too rocked the cool avatar. 
"Made with love and so much more!" she captioned the snap.
Apart from the actor, Farhan also shared another still from the film where he can be seen giving a piggyback ride to her co-star.
"TheSkyIsPink was made with not just hard work but with a lot of love and it is overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation at #TIFF! The trailer will be out soon guys! Stay tuned," he wrote alongside the picture.


The actor who is excited about the release of her forthcoming film kept her fans on toes by updating about her journey at the Toronto International Film Festival and shared behind-the-scene pictures with her director Shonali Bose.
Clad in a brown long dress the actor can be seen striking a perfect picture pose with her director.
"The Sky is Pink at TIFF. BTS with Shonali Bose.


The actor will be joined by her co-actors Farhan, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf at the film festival, which is scheduled to take place on September 13.
The Shonali directorial film marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.
It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.
Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine.
Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan', in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:41 IST

Tamil star Rajasekar passes away at 62

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 8 (ANI): Popular Tamil actor-director Rajasekar passed away on Sunday at the age of 62.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:39 IST

Asha Bhosle shares throwback birthday wishes from Canadian PM

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who turned 86-years-old on Sunday, took a trip down memory lane by posting the picture of a card she received from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on her birthday last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:37 IST

International Literacy Day: Here are Bollywood stars promoting...

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Today on the occasion of International Literacy Day, several celebrities who are vocal about education rights are spreading awareness and reminding people about the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:15 IST

Kristen Stewart wants to play a gay superhero!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): American actor-director Kristen Stewart recently made a shocking revelation that she wants to play a gay superhero and "honestly" wants Marvel to cast her as one.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:55 IST

Kartik, Ananya wrap up 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Lucknow schedule

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday who have been busy shooting for their upcoming flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow, recently wrapped up the schedule and returned back to the bay.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:44 IST

Meghan Markle surprises her make-up artist on his birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle recently gave a special surprise to her old friend cum makeup artist Daniel Martin on his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:17 IST

Jenelle Evans, David Eason look effortlessly stylish at New York...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): With New York Fashion Week in full swing, celebrities are flocking to the glamorous shows and hottest parties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:37 IST

Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland slam Donald Trump for not working...

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 8 (ANI): While promoting their film 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' at the Venice Film Festival, singer Mick Jagger and Canadian actor Donald Sutherland blasted out as American President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:32 IST

Celebrities wish 'legendary' Asha Bhosle on her 86th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): As the legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, scores of celebrities extended warm wishes to the singer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:32 IST

Meghan Markle cheers for friend Serena Williams in US Open final

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was present at the US Open Finals on Saturday to cheer and show support for her dear friend and ace tennis star Serena Williams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:08 IST

B-town mourns demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Passing away of veteran criminal lawyer and former Union law minister Ram Jethmalani led to an outpouring of emotions from Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to pay their respect and mourn the demise of the lawyer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:42 IST

Here's when Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' will release

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): After giving a stellar performance in 'Mulk', Taapsee Pannu yet again reunites with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for 'Thappad' set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

Read More
iocl