Priyanka has taught me a lot about Indian culture and Hindu religion, says Nick Jonas

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Karwa Chauth will be a day to remember. The doting husband could not have asked for a life partner like Priyanka who is "incredible in every way."

The 'Sucker' singer shared adorable pictures of the couple on Instagram which is just winning hearts on social media. "She has taught me so much about her culture and religion," the singer said in a tweet.

In one of the pictures, clad in a bright red saree with a golden border, red bangles, a bindi, and vermillion on her forehead, a naughty Priyanka can be seen teasing Nick while on the other hand, the 27-year-old singer has his arm around the actor.

In the second picture, the duo strikes a crazy pose.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone," he captioned the beautiful post.



Priyanka, who is currently on the Jonas Brothers tour, celebrated her very first Karwa Chauth and documented it by sharing pictures on Instagram

Priyanka shared a picture of the lovebirds sitting on a couch. In the picture, the 'Baywatch' star can be seen tugging onto Nick's arm. Earlier, Priyanka shared a few other pictures of the celebratory night on the photo-sharing application. One of the photos featured Priyanka with her friends.

In the still shared by Priyanka, she is flaunting vermilion as she poses for the camera.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies in December last year at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Other actors who celebrated Karwa Chauth included Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli, Aishwarya Rai with husband Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra. Anushka shared a stunning picture with Virat after celebrating the festival.

On the work front, Priyanka made her Bollywood comeback with 'The Sky Is Pink', which released in theatres last week. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. (ANI)



