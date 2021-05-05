Priyanka lauds Sonu Sood's free education for COVID affected kids appeal, Smriti Irani replies

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Seems like global star Priyanka Chopra has been quite successful in amplifying the voices of people who are trying to arrange certain types of relief to the devastating effects of COVID-19 in India as her recent appreciation post for Sonu Sood's 'Every Life Matters' campaign has got a reply from Minister of Women and Child Development of India Smriti Irani.

Priyanka, who has been actively arranging COVID-19 relief funds for India, on Monday lauded Sonu Sood for his appeal to provide free education for the children who have lost their parents in the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dostana' star penned down a long note appreciating Sonu for coming forward with the idea. She wrote, "Have you heard of visionary philanthropists? My colleague @sonu_sood is one such. He thinks and plans ahead."



Soon after the 'Quantico' star shared the post, Irani took to her comments section and dropped the helpline number through which people can reach out to the authorities regarding the same.



She wrote, "Kindly call 1098 - Childline in case you or any organisation finds a child who is orphaned. Every state government and district authority is on alert to help provide support to children in need and distress. Every district has been directed to ensure that child welfare committees in the district prioritise such children. Withholding such information would be detrimental to the needs of the child hence my plea."



The 'Fashion' actor has also joined hands with the Give India Foundation to set up a fundraiser to help India amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. She urged the global community to come together for India, which is her home, saying that everyone needs to care because 'unless everyone is safe, no one is safe'.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline. (ANI)

