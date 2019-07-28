Priyanka, Nick go lovey-dovey in Miami

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most talked-about couple right now. After Priyanka's grand birthday celebration, the couple is now winning hearts with their dreamy snapshots in Miami.

In her drool-worthy pictures, clicked on a boat, the 'Desi Girl' can be seen sporting a baby pink swimsuit paired with see-through hand gloves.



Fans gave a thumbs-up to the couple's adorable shots with comments like "Damn! This is just out of the world." Another fan wrote, "wowwwwwww...Just awesome love birds."

Priyanka's sister Parineeti Chopra who was in Miami a few days ago, looked fresh in a white off-shoulder top in a picture shared on Instagram while the 'Barfi' actress looked lovely in a colourful striped dress.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'. She has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy. (ANI)

