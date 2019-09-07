Rohit Saraf, Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka off to Toronto for 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra is jetting off to the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 for 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere.
The actor will be joined by co-actors Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf at the film festival, which is scheduled to take place on September 13.
The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor took to Twitter to announce her departure on Saturday and wrote, "On my way to Toronto International Film Festival today. Can't wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th. So excited for the amazing early reviews and to share this with the world! #TheSkyIsPink."
Priyanka's tweet was accompanied with a happy snap of hers with the star cast, including Farhan, Zaira, and Rohit from a beach.
Shonali Bose's directorial marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.
It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.
Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine.
Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan', in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer. (ANI)

