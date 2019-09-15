Farhan Akhtar, Shonali Bose and Priyanka Chopra, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Farhan Akhtar, Shonali Bose and Priyanka Chopra, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka pens heartfelt note post 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:16 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): As 'The Sky Is Pink' premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her gratitude towards the people involved in the film.
An elated actor thanked Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, parents of Aisha Chaudhary, on whose life's true story the movie is based.
"A special night with special people, sharing this labour of love which took us over a year to bring to life. It was an unforgettable experience... Thank you Aditi and Niren for trusting us with your story with us for joining us for #TheSkyIsPink world premiere at Tiff," she wrote.
Calling director Shonali Bose a "true star of this film", she thanked her for helming the film. She went on to appreciate co-producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur for their contribution.
"Shonali Bose you are the true star of this film! #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur, as always, it's been amazing collaborating with you. We've done some great films together and this one definitely is up there with the rest of them for me.," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snapshots.

The global icon made the grand entrance to the 2019 Toronto Film Festival by wearing a ravishing black and white frill gown ensemble.
Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in the couture with sweetheart neckline. The dress also featured a black satin belt which added extra grace to the whole outfit.
At the gala, she was joined by the complete cast and crew excluding Zaira Wasim.
'The Sky Is Pink' is based on the life of Aisha, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.
The flick will hit the big screens on October 11. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:24 IST

Felicity Huffman may serve sentence in a prison close to her residence

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Lawyers of Actor Felicity Huffman who has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in college admissions scam are now working on to ensure that she gets to serve her sentence at a prison facility closer to her house.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:17 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives praises from author Paulo Coelho

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): Ace lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho has appreciated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his acting skills in the second instalment of Netflix series 'Sacred Games'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:56 IST

Anurag Kashyap, Abhishek shares memories as 'Manmarziyaan' turns one

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a screenshot of Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram Story on photo-sharing application and a small clip as their film, 'Manmarziyaan' clocked one year today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:36 IST

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of 'Takht' session

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): It looks like the preparation for filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer film 'Takht' is in full swing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:35 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput shares to-do-list: Want to fly plane,...

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently entertained the audience with his film 'Chhichhore', on Saturday, shared his to-do-list in life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:30 IST

Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood make first red carpet appearance...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Newly married couple 'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood made heads turn as they made their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife at the 2019 Saturn Awards in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:25 IST

Irrfan Khan back in Mumbai after 'successful surgery' in London

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Actor Irrfan Khan returned to Mumbai after a 'successful surgery', post wrapping up his upcoming film 'Angrezi Medium' in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:10 IST

Gigi Hadid sued for posting photo of ex Zayn Malik

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been sued for copyright infringement after she shared a photo of her ex-boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:02 IST

Rakul Preet Singh buys stake in team in tennis league

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Taking her passion for sports forward, actor Rakul Preet Singh bought a stake in the Finecab Hyderabad strikers of the Tennis Premier League (TPL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:25 IST

Nick congratulates Priyanka, 'Sky is Pink' team for TIFF premiere

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Nick Jonas who is busy with the 'Happiness Begins' tour and could not accompany his wife Priyanka Chopra for the premiere of 'The Sky Is Pink' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is all praises for her and said that the 'movie is so powerful.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:07 IST

B-town celebs greet fans on 'Hindi Diwas'

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): From Randeep Hooda to Ajay Devgn, several celebrities on Saturday extended their wishes on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:52 IST

James Gunn reveals full cast of 'The Suicide Squad'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Director James Gunn has finally unveiled the full cast of 'The Suicide Squad'.

Read More
iocl