Priyanka pens heartfelt note post 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): As 'The Sky Is Pink' premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her gratitude towards the people involved in the film.

An elated actor thanked Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, parents of Aisha Chaudhary, on whose life's true story the movie is based.

"A special night with special people, sharing this labour of love which took us over a year to bring to life. It was an unforgettable experience... Thank you Aditi and Niren for trusting us with your story with us for joining us for #TheSkyIsPink world premiere at Tiff," she wrote.

Calling director Shonali Bose a "true star of this film", she thanked her for helming the film. She went on to appreciate co-producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur for their contribution.

"Shonali Bose you are the true star of this film! #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur, as always, it's been amazing collaborating with you. We've done some great films together and this one definitely is up there with the rest of them for me.," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snapshots.



The global icon made the grand entrance to the 2019 Toronto Film Festival by wearing a ravishing black and white frill gown ensemble.

Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in the couture with sweetheart neckline. The dress also featured a black satin belt which added extra grace to the whole outfit.

At the gala, she was joined by the complete cast and crew excluding Zaira Wasim.

'The Sky Is Pink' is based on the life of Aisha, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.

The flick will hit the big screens on October 11. (ANI)

