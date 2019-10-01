Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in 'Pink Gulaabi Sky'
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in 'Pink Gulaabi Sky'

Priyanka shares her 'happy' song from 'The Sky is Pink'

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): With the release of 'The Sky is Pink' just a fortnight away, Priyanka Chopra shared the second song from the movie -- 'Pink Gulaabi Sky' -- which she called her "happy song"!
The song features how Moose (Priyanka) and Panda (Farhan Akhtar) are in the pursuit of a smile on their daughter Aisha's (Zaira Wasim) face who is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13 in the film.
As Aisha narrates how her crazy parents try to make the most of the situations for her, the song moves along with a montage of family dances until the three are seen in a matching white pantsuit.
While the song is about Panda-Moose's quest for true happiness for their daughter, the upbeat tunes are sure to leave your feet tapping with the utterly happy feels.
The Pritam composition, sung by Shashwat Singh and Jonita Gandhi, has been penned by Gulzar.
Sharing the song on her Twitter profile, Priyanka wrote, "my favourite track from the film. My happy song."


The song comes a few days after Farhan shared the first track 'Dil Hi toh Hai' from the upcoming release.
Shonali Bose's directorial is an incredible love story of a couple spanning 25 years which is narrated through the lens of their teenage daughter - Aisha (Zaira Wasim).
Aisha becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.
The upcoming movie was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13 and will hit the big screens on October 11.
'The Sky is Pink' marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. (ANI)

