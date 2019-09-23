Priyanka wishes Sophie luck ahead of Emmy awards

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): As everybody is eagerly waiting to catch their favourite stars walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her best wishes to her close friend and sister-in-law Sophie Turner who is nominated for her role of Sansa Stark in HBO's hit drama series 'Game of Thrones.'

The actor who arrived in Mumbai on Friday after the world premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' at the Toronto International Film Festival, extended her best wishes to Sophie on her Instagram story.

The 37-year-old actor shared a picture of Sophie along with her other competitors in the 'Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' category.

"Good luck to our girl tonight. Sophie, our Emmy's nominee," she wrote.



Earlier in July, when all the Emmy nominees were announced Priyanka had a special mention for her sister-in-law. She shared a picture collage on her Instagram story and wrote, "We love you and are so incredibly proud of you, #JSISTERS," she wrote.

Apart from the actor, Sophie's hubby and singer Joe Jonas had also congratulated her on the Emmy nomination.

'Game of Thrones' and 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' were among the few who were nominated under several categories.

The HBO fantasy epic bagged 32 Emmy Award nominations for its eighth and final season. It got nominated for outstanding drama series, Kit Harington for best actor, Emilia Clarke for best actress, four best supporting actress nods (Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Turner and Maisie Williams) and a trio of best supporting actor contenders (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage) making the most nominations for a series in one year.

Since 2011, 'Game of Thrones' has already netted 260 Emmys and had been nominated over 700 times. (ANI)

