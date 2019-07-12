Probe in fraud case against Sonakshi to continue after reviewing documents: Police

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): After Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the allegations levelled against her by an organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak stated that they have received documents from the actor's advocate and the investigation will continue after they study the documents.

Speaking on the incident, Pathak said, "There was an event scheduled for September last year, a company settled a deal with some people from Mumbai for the event. The people did not turn up and hence the event had to be cancelled."

Pathak informed that an FIR was filed in February after the event was cancelled.

"An FIR was filed in February and the investigation was taking place. The petitioner recently came here and asserted that even after registering the case, nothing substantial has happened as of yet," the SSP said.

After nothing substantial was found, a police team was sent to Mumbai to know the legal status of the actor's team and other people who were set to perform at the event.

Pathak informed that the team has returned with the documents now and will study them further.

On being asked if the team was able to meet Sonakshi or was given an update, Pathak said, "A lawyer has submitted us documents from their side and they also stated that the conditions mentioned in the agreement were not violated. So whatever documents they have submitted we will study them and investigate the issue after that."

Earlier in the day, Sonakshi reacted to the allegations and asserted that she is ready to cooperate with the authorities during the course of the investigation.

"An event organizer who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man," she tweeted.

In February, a case was registered against the actor and four others for allegedly accepting Rs 24 lakh for a stage performance and not turning up for the event. The event was scheduled to take place in September 2018. The case was registered in Katghar Police Station, Moradabad.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday visited Sonakshi's Mumbai residence in a bid to reach out to the Bollywood actor. However, the 'Dabangg' actor was not available at home.

The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

