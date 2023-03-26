Producer Rhea Kapoor wishes mother, begins shoot of 'The Crew' on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Bollywood celebs find innovative ways to announce important things.

Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her mother Sunita Kapoor a happy birthday. She also announced that she is going to start the shoot of her next ambitious project 'The Crew' on Saturday, which marks her mother's birthday.

Sharing the picture of the clapstick board, Rhea wrote "Is this real life!? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani's blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn't be here without you! I love you!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "So ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaaa...."

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "All the best @rheakapoor You are going to kill it. So excited for this one @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful."

Sunita Kapoor replied, "Love you my princess. Wishing you so so so much success and happiness.. all your hard work will be worth it."

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Ekta Kapoor extended their wishes for Rhea as well as Sunita.



As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Rajesh Krishnan will helm the project. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will headline the project.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor also penned a beautiful note to wish his wife. He wrote, "My biggest blessing was born today...my beautiful wife! Sunita, life with you has been nothing short of a dream. A dream that I'm lucky enough to live each day! Thank you for being my dream and my dream partner/friend/wife/girl, always and forever... Happy Birthday my love!! @kapoor.sunita"

Jackie Shroff, Maheep Kapoor, and Dia Mirza also wished Sunita on Anil Kapoor's post. (ANI)