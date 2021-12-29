Production house behind 'Angrezi Medium' teases untitled comedy flick on Twitter

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Maddock Films Production on Wednesday teased its upcoming untitled comedy flick which would star Rajkumar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal.



As revealed by a poster on the Maddock Films Twitter page, its latest presentation is being produced by Dinesh Vijan with Abhishek Jain sitting on the director's seat.

The caption of the poster read: "#DineshVijan is ready to tickle your funny bones in our next! The shoot for this laughter riot begins next month, in Delhi."

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, apart from this newly announced project, is preparing to release the Irrfan Khan starrer comedy 'Angrezi Medium' on March 13. (ANI)

