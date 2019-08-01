Proud father Amitabh cheers for son's kabaddi team

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan is feeling privileged to support and accompany his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan for Kabaddi match at Pro Kabaddi 2019.

The veteran actor shared a selfie on Twitter while expressing his happiness over the honour of cheering for Abhishek's kabaddi team 'Jaipur Pink Panther.'

Showing team spirit, the actor can be seen wearing a pink team jersey.

"There is nothing quite as exciting, privileged and honorable as going with your son to support his team at a game..Kabaddi Jaipur Pink Panthers," he captioned the picture.

Keeping his fans on toes, the 76-year-old actor gave an update of his trip to the stadium wrote, "On my way to the game ..Kabaddi Jaipur Pink Panthers."

Abhishek also uploaded videos and pictures on his Instagram story where he can be seen enjoying his father's company.

In another video junior Bachchan posted showed the father-son duo driving. He captioned it, "So the lion is coming to roar for the Panthers."

In the second snap, which Abhishek shared post match, the two can be seen striking a pose with the victory sign. " Great Win," he wrote.

Abhishek has lent the game of kabaddi a cool upmarket image by getting a stake in the Jaipur Pink Panthers franchise of the Pro-Kabaddi League. (ANI)

