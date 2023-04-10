Proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally: Ayushmann on his eight-city US tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI) Ayushmann Khurrana loves acting and music equally.

No matter how busy he is with his film shoots, he makes sure to work on his songs. He is now all set for his US tour in July where he is expected to enthral audiences in eight American cities with his incredible musical talent.

He will be touring Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, and Chicago in USA, as well as Toronto in Canada in July and August this year.



Excited about it, Ayushmann said, "Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand. I'm grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences. I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me."

"I'm in a much happier headspace now that I can travel and sing and do these concerts and see the smiles on people's faces! I can't wait for my US tour. I can't wait to be in these cities. I'm always proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally and I hope people will enjoy what we have in store for them," he added.

Ayushmann has sung soulful songs such as 'Paani Da Rang', 'Nazm Nazm', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Mitti Di Khushboo', and 'Chan Kitthan' over the years. (ANI)

