'Psycho Saiyaan' teaser from 'Saaho' out now!

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): Finally the teaser of much-anticipated number 'Psycho Saiyaan' from the upcoming film 'Saaho' has been dropped. The song will be released on July 8.

The mix of upbeat music and quirky lyrics is sure to make you groove.

Shraddha Kapoor shared the teaser on her Twitter account.



The 28 seconds teaser features the lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas shaking a leg in a club. The 'Baaghi' actor looks ravishing in a glittery short dress while keeping it simple, Prabhas looks dapper in the song.

Prabhas seems to be smitten by Shraddha who dances sensuously to the song.

Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, the song has been composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi.

After the teaser of the film came out, it became evident that the film has a lot to offer. From a variety of spine-chilling action sequences to watching 'Baahubali' fame actor Prabhas performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike.

Helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati, the film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles.

Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film. The film also marks the actress' debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day, August 15, this year. (ANI)