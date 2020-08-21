Puja Bhagnani gives mahurat clap for UK shoot of 'Bell Bottom'

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): As the principal shooting for Akshay Kumar's upcoming espionage thriller 'Bell Bottom' began in the United Kingdom on Thursday, film producer Vashu Bhagnani's wife Puja Bhagnani graced the first day of the shoot by sounding the clapper board.

Puja Bhagnani gave an auspicious start to the UK shoot by giving the mahurat clap for the much-awaited film from Pooja Entertainment.

The cast of the film including actors Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi were present at the mahurat.

Director Ranjit M Tewari along with producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh were also present at the event.



On Thursday, the 'Kesari' actor shared the information on Twitter, saying "It's a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck."

The 52-year-old actor also noted that the whole team is following all the new norms of shooting.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the role of a spy in the movie. Actor Vaani Kapoor is roped in to star opposite the 'Good Newwz' actor.

The much-anticipated thriller has been slated to hit the theatres on April 2, 2021. (ANI)

