Purchya Varshi Laukariya: Shilpa Shetty, family bid adieu to Bappa

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and family bade their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu in an affectionate, eco-friendly manner on Sunday.

The 45-year-old actor tweeted a video of her with family performing the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan.

The video featured a well-decorated pedestal with the Ganesha idol with sweets, flowers and other offerings.

The 'Apne' actor wore a yellow-coloured kurta and enjoyed the occasion, dancing with family.



In the tweet, the actor noted that unlike every year, this time it is rather a "quiet farewell".

"Saying goodbye is always the hardest, especially when Gannu Raja is on His way home. Although it's a rather quiet farewell this year... we're sending Him only with a promise that He'll be back next year with better times," she tweeted.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The auspicious occasion is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. (ANI)

