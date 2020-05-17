Quarantine birthday is so worth the hype, says Vicky Kaushal thanking his fans

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal on Sunday reciprocated the love and wishes received on his quarantine birthday by sharing a heart-warming message. The actor said that this will be the most memorable birthday for him thanks to his 'big family' of fans and well-wishers.



The 32-year-old actor put out the message on Instagram noting that the quarantine birthday is the most special one. He wrote, "This birthday is the one, I'll always remember. Homemade cakes, virtual parties with friends across continents... never knew not doing dishes and dusting for a day could make me feel like a king."



The 'Manmarziyaan' star further said that even if he did not meet people on his birthday, he connected with them virtually. He said, "Met no one but connected with so many. Every call, every message, every poem, all the posts, the sketches, the artwork and what not... it all really made me feel special. All thanks to you, the big family that I'm blessed to be a part of. Man! Quarantine birthday is so worth the hype."

Concluding the note, the 'Uri' star thanked his fans and followers for the immense love, "Thank You! Love & Prayers."

Keeping the caption simple yet appealing the actor left a red heart emoji along with the post.

The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 1 lakh likes within just 30 minutes of being posted.

Celebrity followers including Kiara Advani were quick to respond to the post.

On his special day, the actor received heartwarming wishes from several of his Bollywood co-actors and friends, including Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, and Meghna Gulzar and Anand L Rai. (ANI)

