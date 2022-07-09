R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): On Guru Dutt's anniversary, Filmmaker R Balki unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist'. The ace filmmaker feels the film would be the perfect way to pay him an ode. The teaser, starring Sunny Deol, showcases the criticism that Guru Dutt received for his masterpiece 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' at the time of its release.

In the teaser, Dulquer offers the bouquet to Shreya Dhanwanthary, who talks about the "criticism" 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' faced in that era. Sunny Deol also appears in an intense look later in the video.

Speaking about the teaser, R Balki said, "Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool is one of the many films that is seen as iconic today but was strongly criticized when it was released. Should we be more sensitive to an artist's work or should the artists be less sensitive about what is being written about their work."

'Chup' is R Balki's debut in the genre of blood and kills. A thriller of global significance, the movie is conceptually touted as the first of its kind. The film was announced on the death anniversary of Guru Dutt, on October 10, 2021.

Headlining a power-packed cast of the film are Sunny Deol, south cinema Superstar Dulquer Salmaan, 'Scam: 1992' fame Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt, who recently made her comeback with Netflix's 'Bombay Begums'. The movie is produced by Gauri Shinde, Hope Filmmakers, and Pen Studios and has been written by R Balki. (ANI)

